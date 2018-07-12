Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers against righty
Villanueva went 1-for-3 with his 18th home run of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Villanueva recently regained his role as the Padres' primary third baseman following Cory Spangenberg's demotion to the minors, and he responded with his sixth homer against a right-handed pitcher this season. The 27-year-old is batting just .180 against same-handed pitchers this season -- compared to .322 against southpaws -- but his plus power (.247 isolated power mark) helps offset the drag on batting average in an everyday role.
