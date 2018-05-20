Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers for second consecutive game
Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Pirates.
Villanueva took a liking to PNC Park, smacking two two-run home runs over the weekend series. After going through a 14-day stretch without recording a home run, he now has three home runs in his past four games.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Sits again Friday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Blast two-run homer Tuesday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Sunday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Day off Thursday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...