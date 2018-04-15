Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers Saturday
Villanueva went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday against the Giants.
Villanueva's home run Saturday came in the first inning against left-handed pitcher Derek Holland. He has been largely quiet at the plate since his three home-run performance on April 3, with this being his first home run since. He doesn't have a large track record at the major-league level but he has shown the ability to hit left-handed pitching as he has a .520 ISO, albeit in 26 plate appearances.
