Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers yet again
Villanueva started at third and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
The rookie has now homered an impressive four times through nine games. It is even more eye-opening when you consider Villanueva started just five of those nine contests. The 26-year-old slugged .528 in 108 games with Triple-A El Paso this season, so his power appears to be the real deal. Villanueva still hasn't officially earned an everyday role (came off the bench Monday), but his power production makes his bat worthwhile in deeper formats even if he continues to reside on the short side of a platoon at the hot corner.
