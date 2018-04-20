Villanueva (hand) will play third base and bat cleanup against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Villanueva was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers two innings after being struck by a pitch on the hand. The 26-year-old was fortunate to not miss any time with a scheduled day off Thursday and doesn't appear to face any limitations heading into the series opener in Arizona.

