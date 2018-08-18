Villanueva received his first career start at the keystone Friday, going 1-for-3 with a double in a loss to Arizona.

Villanueva had been working on his defense at second base, and he was finally rewarded with his first start at the position. The added defensive eligibility should help the slugger earn some extra starts against southpaws, but Wil Myers and Cory Spangenberg appear to be the Friars' primary options against righties at third base and second base respectively, limiting Villanueva's fantasy value for the time being.