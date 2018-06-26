Padres' Christian Villanueva: Not part of Tuesday's lineup
Villanueva is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Villanueva went 6-for-20 (.300) over his last five starts, but he is hitting just .184 against right-handers this year, so he will be held out in favor of Cory Spangenberg on Tuesday with the Padres facing Rangers righty Austin Bibens-Dirkx.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Hits 16th homer Wednesday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Starts versus righty•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Saturday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Returns to Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...