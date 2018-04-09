Villanueva is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Chase Headley will start at third base. Despite the off day, Villanueva seems firmly entrenched as the starting third baseman in San Diego, having started seven of the team's first 11 games, with Headley starting three and Cory Spangenberg filling in once. The 26-year-old has a 37 percent strikeout rate and has yet to walk, though he's slugging .680 through his first seven games.