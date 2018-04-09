Padres' Christian Villanueva: Not starting Monday
Villanueva is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Chase Headley will start at third base. Despite the off day, Villanueva seems firmly entrenched as the starting third baseman in San Diego, having started seven of the team's first 11 games, with Headley starting three and Cory Spangenberg filling in once. The 26-year-old has a 37 percent strikeout rate and has yet to walk, though he's slugging .680 through his first seven games.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Empty line in start•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Belts three homers Tuesday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Starts at shortstop•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Records two at-bats•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Removed from Saturday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Good shot to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...