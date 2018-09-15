Padres' Christian Villanueva: Officially shut down
Villanueva (finger) has been shut down for the season, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.
Villanueva suffered a fractured middle finger Aug. 22, and was expected to miss three to four weeks. With nothing to play for over the final weeks of the season, the club formally shut down their young infielder for the 2018 campaign. Villanueva should be ready to compete for a starting job in camp next year after slashing .236/.299/.450 with 20 homers over 384 plate appearances in his first full season with the Friars.
