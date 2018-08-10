Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench again Friday
Villanueva is out of the lineup against the Phillies on Friday.
Villanueva will remain on the bench for the second straight game after starting the previous 14. In his place, Cory Spangenberg will start at third base while Carlos Asuaje mans the keystone.
