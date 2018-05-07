Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Monday
Villanueva is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
The 26-year-old has been on a tear to start the season, hitting .265/.351/.592 with nine homers in his first 111 plate appearances. Chase Headley will start at third base in his place Monday.
