Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Saturday
Villanueva is out of the lineup against Miami on Saturday.
Villanueva will take a seat for the fourth time in the past six games as Cory Spangenberg draws another start at third base. Over the past 16 games, Villanueva is hitting just .184/.216/.408 with 15 strikeouts.
