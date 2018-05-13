Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Sunday
Villanueva is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Villanueva's brutal skid at the plate churned on in Saturday's 0-for-3 effort, as the third baseman is now hitless in his last 33 at-bats, lowering his season average to an uninspiring .226 mark. Villanueva got off to a blazing start this season but seems to have come crashing back down to earth. Cory Spangenberg takes over at third base in his stead.
