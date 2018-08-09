Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Thursday
Villanueva is not in the lineup versus Milwaukee on Thursday.
Villanueva will receive a breather following 14 straight starts, during which he's hit .250/.345/.375 with one home run and two RBI. Cory Spagenberg will man third base while Jose Pirela draws the assignment at second for the series finale.
