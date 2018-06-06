Padres' Christian Villanueva: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Villanueva is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday.
Villanueva returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the series opener due to an ankle bruise he suffered during Sunday's game. With the club having a scheduled day off Thursday, Villanueva will receive a couple more days to get back to 100 percent. Cory Spangenberg will man third base in his stead.
