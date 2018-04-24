Villanueva (hamstring) will not play until Friday's game against the Mets, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Villanueva was withheld from the lineup on Monday and Tuesday and will now be rested Wednesday and through the Padres' scheduled off-day Thursday as he gives his sore hamstring time to heal. He's expected to reenter the lineup Friday against Jacob deGrom and the Mets.

