Padres' Christian Villanueva: Plates pair Wednesday
Villanueva went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
Villanueva is hitting just .145 in May to drop his average on the year down to .243, but he's still finding ways to contribute nonetheless. His 12 home runs rank first among NL third basemen, while his 28 RBI place him in fourth.
