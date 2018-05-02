Padres' Christian Villanueva: Power binge continues
Villanueva batted third and went 1-for-4 with his ninth home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Giants.
Mike Trout, Villanueva and Bryce Harper sandwich each other atop the Major League home run leaderboard; who would have guessed it? The slugging third baseman has been a pleasant surprise for anyone who snagged him off waivers early in the season, and he has shown no signs of slowing down his power pace. In fact, he has trimmed his strikeout rate to 26.6 percent after spending the first few weeks of the season well over 30 percent. Pitchers figure to eventually make adjustments to Villanueva, as they do with most young breakout players, but we are getting to a point where this may no longer be an anomaly.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Blasts eighth homer Saturday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Out until Friday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Scratched from Monday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Drives in two vs. Arizona•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...