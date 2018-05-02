Villanueva batted third and went 1-for-4 with his ninth home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Mike Trout, Villanueva and Bryce Harper sandwich each other atop the Major League home run leaderboard; who would have guessed it? The slugging third baseman has been a pleasant surprise for anyone who snagged him off waivers early in the season, and he has shown no signs of slowing down his power pace. In fact, he has trimmed his strikeout rate to 26.6 percent after spending the first few weeks of the season well over 30 percent. Pitchers figure to eventually make adjustments to Villanueva, as they do with most young breakout players, but we are getting to a point where this may no longer be an anomaly.