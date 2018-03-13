Villanueva (forearm) went 0-for-2 Monday against the Padres.

Villanueva left Saturday's game against the Indians with a cut on his left forearm, but he was able to take the field Monday and should be good to go. The 26-year-old is 10-for-26 with three home runs and 11 RBI through 11 spring training games and looks to be in good shape to make the Opening Day roster if he continues to play at a high level. However, even if he does make the cut, Villanueva's fantasy value will likely be restricted with Eric Hosmer and Chase Headley at the two positions that he plays.