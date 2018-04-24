Villanueva (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Villanueva out, Cory Spangenberg will start at the hot corner and hit seventh. It isn't believed that Villanueva is dealing with a serious injury, so it's likely that the Padres are being cautious with the 26-year-old. Consider Villanueva day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale versus Colorado.