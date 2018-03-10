Villanueva sustained a cut on his left forearm and was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Indians, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It sounds like Villanueva suffered the injury in some sort of accident but there was no additional information given by the team. He should be considered day-to-day and there should be an update on his status in the near future once more information is revealed.

