Padres' Christian Villanueva: Returns to lineup Friday
Villanueva (hamstring) is hitting third and playing third base Friday against the Mets.
Villanueva has been out since Monday, when he was scratched from the lineup with hamstring soreness. He'll return to his normal spot on the diamond and will hit in the enviable three-hole right after Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer.
