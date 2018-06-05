Villanueva (ankle) will start at third base and bat fourth against the Braves on Tuesday.

Villanueva sustained a bruise after fouling a ball off his left ankle Sunday and was held out of the lineup Monday, but thankfully it appears to have been a minor issue. The 26-year-old started the season with a .338 average and 1.160 OPS with eight home runs in April, but is slashing .177/.210/.427 in 100 plate appearances since, although he has upped his home run total to 15.