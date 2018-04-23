Villanueva was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Rockies due to hamstring soreness.

Cory Spangenberg will replace Villanueva in the lineup, starting at third base and hitting seventh. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, as Villanueva is available to pinch hit off the bench if needed. The 26-year-old is hitting a healthy .355/.444/.774 with seven homers and 16 RBI through 19 games this season. Consider him day-to-day for now.