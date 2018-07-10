Villanueva started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

The slugging third baseman had been splitting time with Cory Spangenberg at the hot corner, but the latter's demotion to the minors Monday opens up a large window of playing time for Villanueva. The 27-year-old could still cede some starts at third to Carlos Asuaje against righties, but second baseman Jose Pirela seems to be the player most-affected by Asuaje's presence. Villanueva is batting just .226 on the year due to an ugly 29.6 percent strikeout rate, but his 17 homers and .468 slugging percentage give him value as a power asset.