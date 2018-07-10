Padres' Christian Villanueva: Should see uptick in playing time
Villanueva started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.
The slugging third baseman had been splitting time with Cory Spangenberg at the hot corner, but the latter's demotion to the minors Monday opens up a large window of playing time for Villanueva. The 27-year-old could still cede some starts at third to Carlos Asuaje against righties, but second baseman Jose Pirela seems to be the player most-affected by Asuaje's presence. Villanueva is batting just .226 on the year due to an ugly 29.6 percent strikeout rate, but his 17 homers and .468 slugging percentage give him value as a power asset.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Hits two-run homer•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Not part of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Hits 16th homer Wednesday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Takes seat Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart