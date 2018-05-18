Padres' Christian Villanueva: Sits again Friday
Villanueva is out of the lineup for the second day in a row Friday against the Pirates.
Villanueva had gone hitless for a ten-game period in early May. He's climbed out of the slump with three hits in his last nine at-bats, but he'll find himself on the bench in favor of Cory Spangenberg for the second straight day.
