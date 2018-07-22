Padres' Christian Villanueva: Sitting out Game 2 of twin bill
Villanueva is out of the lineup for the second half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.
Villanueva played all nine innings in the Padres' 10-2 victory in Game 1, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. He'll get a breather in the second game of the twin bill, paving the way for the newly recalled Cory Spangenberg to pick up a start at the hot corner.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Smacks 19th home run•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers against righty•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Should see uptick in playing time•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Situated on bench Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...