Villanueva is out of the lineup for the second half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Villanueva played all nine innings in the Padres' 10-2 victory in Game 1, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. He'll get a breather in the second game of the twin bill, paving the way for the newly recalled Cory Spangenberg to pick up a start at the hot corner.