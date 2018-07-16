Padres' Christian Villanueva: Smacks 19th home run
Villanueva went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Cubs.
Villanueva connected for his 19th home run of the season in the fourth inning against southpaw Jon Lester. He continues to crush left-handed pitching as he now has 13 home runs against them to go along with a .739 slugging percentage. He's paired that with just a .183/.246/.339 slash line against right-handed pitchers, greatly diminishing his value. As a result, he remains a better option in daily lineup leagues where his vast split can be taken advantage of.
