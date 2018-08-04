Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in the win over the Padres.

Villanueva cut Chicago's lead to one in the fourth inning with a solo blast over the left field wall, but the Cubs would ultimately secure the victory. Prior to Friday's matchup, Villanueva hadn't homered since June 15 (11 games), though he's gone deep 20 times through 97 contests in 2018.