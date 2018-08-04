Padres' Christian Villanueva: Smacks 20th homer
Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in the win over the Padres.
Villanueva cut Chicago's lead to one in the fourth inning with a solo blast over the left field wall, but the Cubs would ultimately secure the victory. Prior to Friday's matchup, Villanueva hadn't homered since June 15 (11 games), though he's gone deep 20 times through 97 contests in 2018.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Sitting out Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Smacks 19th home run•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers against righty•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Should see uptick in playing time•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Not in Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart