Padres' Christian Villanueva: Starts again Sunday
Villanueva went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.
Villanueva started his second consecutive game against a righty after being situated on the bench in the previous two contests. There was concern that Cory Spangenberg would eat into the slugger's playing time at third, but the latter appears to be settling in as the club's primary option at second base. Villanueva is batting just .231 on the year, but he has turned things around by going 10-for-27 with a homer in eight August starts.
