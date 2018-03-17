Villanueva got a rare start at shortstop Friday, going 0-for-3 in a spring loss to the Royals.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports that the reason for the corner infielder started at short is in the scenario where the Padres don't keep a backup shortstop on their Opening Day roster, which hints at Villanueva -- who has played some shortstop in the minors, making the cut. The 26-year-old is batting .314 (11-for-32) with three homers and 13 RBI this spring after posting similar numbers in his brief taste of the majors last season (.344 with four homers in 32 plate appearances). Add in the fact that Villanueva would have to pass through waivers if San Diego wanted to send him to the minors and his case for making the 25-man roster as a back infielder becomes even stronger.