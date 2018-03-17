Padres' Christian Villanueva: Starts at shortstop
Villanueva got a rare start at shortstop Friday, going 0-for-3 in a spring loss to the Royals.
AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports that the reason for the corner infielder started at short is in the scenario where the Padres don't keep a backup shortstop on their Opening Day roster, which hints at Villanueva -- who has played some shortstop in the minors, making the cut. The 26-year-old is batting .314 (11-for-32) with three homers and 13 RBI this spring after posting similar numbers in his brief taste of the majors last season (.344 with four homers in 32 plate appearances). Add in the fact that Villanueva would have to pass through waivers if San Diego wanted to send him to the minors and his case for making the 25-man roster as a back infielder becomes even stronger.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Records two at-bats•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Removed from Saturday's lineup•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Good shot to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Competing for Opening Day roster spot•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Homers yet again•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Continues power surge•
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...