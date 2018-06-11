Padres' Christian Villanueva: Starts versus righty
Villanueva returned to the lineup Sunday, going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 3-1 win over Miami.
Villanueva's production had petered out after a blazing-hot start to the campaign, so much so that he appeared to have fallen on the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with Cory Spangenberg. Villanueva's start against the right-handed Jose Urena on Sunday gives his fantasy owners hope that this may not be a strict platoon situation. The Padres are scheduled to face five right-handed starters, beginning with their three-game set against the Cardinals on Monday, so how manager Andy Green distributes the playing time at third base will be telling of who he has more faith in moving forward.
