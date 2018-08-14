Padres' Christian Villanueva: Takes seat on bench
Villanueva is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
Villanueva will head to the bench for a breather following a string of three consecutive starts. Wil Myers will pick up his second straight start at the hot corner, hitting second. With Myers slated to see consistent playing time at the hot corner down the stretch, Villanueva could see his playing time take a hit down the stretch.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: To draw starts at second base•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Starts again Sunday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench again Friday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: On bench Thursday•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Smacks 20th homer•
-
Padres' Christian Villanueva: Sitting out Game 2 of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start