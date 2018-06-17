Padres' Christian Villanueva: Takes seat Sunday
Villanueva is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Villanueva has started three of the last four games for San Diego, but will take a seat in favor of Cory Spangenberg in the series finale. It's been a bit of a rough stretch for the 26-year-old, who is in the midst of a 2-for-23 slump to bring his season-long batting average down to .223.
