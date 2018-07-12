Padres' Christian Villanueva: Takes seat Thursday
Villanueva is out of Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Villanueva will get the day off after launching his 18th home run of the season Wednesday. He's batting .228 with 28 extra-base hits and 42 RBI through 81 games this season.
