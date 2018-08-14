Padres' Christian Villanueva: To draw starts at second base
Villanueva is set to see time at second base in the near future Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Manager Andy Green said Villanueva will get a chance to play both second base and shortstop before the season comes to a conclusion. He took ground balls on the field at second base prior to Monday's tilt against the Angels, although he's yet to make a start at second in his career at the big-league level.
