Villanueva is set to see time at second base in the near future Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Manager Andy Green said Villanueva will get a chance to play both second base and shortstop before the season comes to a conclusion. He took ground balls on the field at second base prior to Monday's tilt against the Angels, although he's yet to make a start at second in his career at the big-league level.

