Padres' Christian Villanueva: Will miss 3-to-4 weeks
Villanueva underwent X-rays on Wednesday that revealed a fractured right middle finger, which will sideline him for 3-to-4 weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Villanueva was already expected to miss 10 days after being placed on the disabled list Wednesday, but the back end of the updated timetable makes it possible that his 2018 season is over. The 27-year-old had fallen into a backup infield role after slashing .236/.299/.450 over 110 games this year. A corresponding move will be made Thursday to provide infield depth for the Padres.
