Abrams came up limping after being thrown out at first base on a groundout in the fifth inning. He was subsequently removed from the game and is not in the lineup for San Antonio's Sunday contest. The nature of Abrams' issue has yet to be announced, and it is unclear whether he'll be out beyond Sunday. The Padres are likely to proceed with caution given the 20-year-old's vaunted prospect status.