Abrams made his first major-league start in right field against the Braves on Friday, and he went 0-for-2 with a run and a stolen base in the loss.

Abrams saw some time in right field during spring training, but until Friday he had made all five of his starts this season at shortstop. The need for the position switch arose due to Wil Myers' thumb injury, and Abrams handled the role fine, having no issues on his three putouts. He also achieved a milestone with his first stolen base as a major-leaguer after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. If he can demonstrate the ability to handle right field, Abrams could increase his likelihood to stick with the big club even after Fernando Tatis (wrist) returns from his injury. Myers remains out of the lineup Saturday, but Abrams is back at shortstop with Matt Beaty taking over in right field.