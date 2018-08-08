Richard allowed five runs on seven hits in a no-decision against the Brewers on Tuesday, striking out three and walking two in five innings.

Richard gave up a couple two-run homers in the first inning but was able to settle down thereafter, throwing 84 pitches (51 for strikes) on the evening. Richard hasn't registered a win in his last eight starts and now carries a 5.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. The lefty has a 100:58 K:BB in 142 innings this season and will look to get into the win column in his next start at home against the Phillies.