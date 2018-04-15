Richard allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three across five innings Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Richard struggled to find the strike zone Saturday, starting only 10 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike and finding the strike zone with only 48 of his 89 pitches. Command has been an issue for him all season, as he now has three consecutive starts with three walks. His 5.73 ERA reflects that his results have been uninspiring, and with no area of standout skill or fantasy value he can largely be ignored.