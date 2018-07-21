Richard (7-9) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs on four hits and four walks over three innings while striking out three.

The left-hander began the second half with his worst start of the season, as he threw 33 of 60 pitches for strikes before getting the early hook. Richard will carry a 4.82 ERA into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Mets.

