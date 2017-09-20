Padres' Clayton Richard: Extended through 2019
Richard agreed to an extension Wednesday that will keep him with the Padres through the 2019 season, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He would have been a free agent after the season, but the Padres wanted to secure some starting pitching depth, particularly for 2018. The terms of the contract are undisclosed. Richard has a 4.82 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and just 136 strikeouts in 185 innings, so this extension is more about quantity of innings than quality. The Padres are loaded with pitching down on the farm, so Richard should transition to a bullpen role before the end of his contract.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Falls to Rockies on Friday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Blanks Cardinals over six for seventh win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Holds Dodgers to three through six•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Collects loss Sunday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Plagued by long ball Tuesday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Fires third career shutout Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...