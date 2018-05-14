Padres' Clayton Richard: Fans 10 for second win
Richard struck out 10 in eight innings Sunday against the Cardinals en route to picking up his second win of the season. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk.
This was his best start of the season, tying a season high with eight innings and topping his previous season high of eight strikeouts. His ERA still sits at an unsightly 5.20, but his fielding-independent numbers (3.97 FIP, 3.55 xFIP) are a bit more encouraging. Richard could provide value in deeper formats, but this will probably go down as his best start of the season. His next start will be Saturday in Pittsburgh.
