Padres' Clayton Richard: Finishes season on ugly note
Richard (8-15) gave up eight runs -- six earned -- on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven in Wednesday's 10-0 loss to the Dodgers.
He'd turned in two scoreless outings in his last three starts coming in, but Richard can't be expected to post elite results with any consistency. The veteran lefty's final 2017 start leaves him with a 4.79 ERA and 1.52 WHIP on the season -- ugly marks for fantasy purposes that don't come close to being compensated for by his modest improvement in strikeout rate.
