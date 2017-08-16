Richard (6-12) fired a complete-game shutout against the Phillies on Wednesday, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out six in a 3-0 win.

Two of the three hits were doubles, but the Phillies failed to even get a runner to third base, much less bring one home. The shutout was the third of Richard's career and came almost five years to the day since his last one, but the veteran lefty's 4.84 ERA offers a better glimpse at how he's pitched this season. He'll next take the mound Tuesday on the road against the Cardinals.