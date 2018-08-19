Richard allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.

This was ugly throughout; Richard gave up a run on three straight hits in the first inning and allowed three hits in the third and fifth frames as well. Manager Andy Green didn't have the stomach for it, lifting Richard after just 69 pitches. As things stand now, Richard is still in the rotation -- he lines up to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next week -- but Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune recently reported that Richard could end up pitching some out of the bullpen down the stretch.