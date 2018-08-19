Padres' Clayton Richard: Gives up five runs in no-decision
Richard allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.
This was ugly throughout; Richard gave up a run on three straight hits in the first inning and allowed three hits in the third and fifth frames as well. Manager Andy Green didn't have the stomach for it, lifting Richard after just 69 pitches. As things stand now, Richard is still in the rotation -- he lines up to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next week -- but Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune recently reported that Richard could end up pitching some out of the bullpen down the stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...