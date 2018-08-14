Padres' Clayton Richard: Goes eight strong
Richard tossed eight innings of two-run ball while giving up four hits and striking out two Monday. He did not factor in the decision in a 6-3 loss to the Angels.
Richard tied his season-high for innings pitched, completing eight frames for the third time this season. The veteran southpaw has been an innings eater in every sense of the word, reaching 25 starts for the second consecutive season despite posting lackluster totals in ERA (4.98), WHIP (1.33) and strikeout rate (6.1 K/9). Richard does own a 3.59 ERA at home this season, but fantasy owners should be wary of his next start against a tough Arizona lineup Saturday, even though it comes at Petco Park.
