Padres' Clayton Richard: Goes seven one-run innings in win
Richard (5-6) allowed one run on two hits and three walks across seven strong innings to earn the win Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out five.
Richard dominated through the first six innings, allowing just two baserunners without a run against. He ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh, allowing a run on two hits and a walk, but he closed out the frame to preserve the lead. This start extends a run of excellence for Richard, who's allowed three runs or fewer while going at least seven innings in six of the last seven starts. He'll take a respectable 4.40 ERA into next week's scheduled matchup with the Braves.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out five in win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Takes sixth loss of season•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Shuts down Pirates in win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Fans 10 for second win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out eight in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...