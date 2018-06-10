Richard (5-6) allowed one run on two hits and three walks across seven strong innings to earn the win Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Richard dominated through the first six innings, allowing just two baserunners without a run against. He ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh, allowing a run on two hits and a walk, but he closed out the frame to preserve the lead. This start extends a run of excellence for Richard, who's allowed three runs or fewer while going at least seven innings in six of the last seven starts. He'll take a respectable 4.40 ERA into next week's scheduled matchup with the Braves.