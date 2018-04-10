Padres' Clayton Richard: Grinds out win over Rockies
Richard (1-1) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks across five innings while earning the win Monday against the Rockies. He struck out three.
The major damage against Richard came via the long ball in this one, including a sole home run by Ian Desmond in the second inning and a three-run blast by Chris Ianetta in the fourth. He broke the game open with a three-run shot of his own in the fourth and ultimately earned a win, though he wasn't particularly sharp on the night. It was a gutty performance by the veteran, but he still owns a 5.29 ERA in the early going -- a figure he will look to improve during Sunday's outing against the Giants.
